F-16s available in Ukraine will not be enough to guarantee security in the sky – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte (Photo: OP)

The aircraft that Ukraine currently has in service are not enough to guarantee security in the sky. This was stated at a briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, discussions are ongoing with the participation of the United States and Europe on providing Ukraine with security guarantees.

"This is the beginning of a great work. It is very difficult, because the guarantees consist of what the partners can give Ukraine, as well as what kind of army Ukraine should have and where we can get the capabilities to keep the army strong," Zelensky said.

He cited the Ukrainian air force as an example, thanking the partners for the F-16 fighters.

"We don't have all the planes we need, but we know they are planes... they are not enough to guarantee us safety in the sky. We have the number we need. I'm not ready to talk about it yet," the Head of State emphasized.

He added that the partners "share the presence we need, the air fleet we need." Zelenskyy emphasized that all of this, in addition to political will and the manufacturer's capabilities, requires funding.

"That's why when we talk about security guarantees, it's not easy, but because of such details. It is clear that all these details are being discussed, all these details are important," the head of state said.

On August 19, 2025, Trump said that The United States will not send military to Ukraine, but will help "in the air".

The Prime Minister of Sweden announced willingness to help with airspace surveillance.