Ukrainian President's Office confirms Zelenskyy's US visit next week

During the visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present Joe Biden with a victory plan

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by the Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to the United States next week, according to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The Office reports that Zelenskyy will address the United Nations General Assembly, meet with representatives of American defense and energy companies, the Ukrainian community in the United States, and hold bilateral talks with leaders of countries and international organizations on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Additionally, the head of state will meet with US President Joe Biden to present him with the victory plan. Zelenskyy hopes to discuss the plan's details and US support for Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression.

The president also plans meetings with US Vice President Kamala Harris, 45th US President Donald Trump, and representatives of the American Congress.

The White House specified that Zelenskyy's meetings with Biden and Harris will take place on September 26. They will discuss the state of the war, including Ukraine's strategic planning and Washington's support in defending the country against Russian aggression.

