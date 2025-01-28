Two North Korean soldiers were killed in the battle, seven enemy soldiers were also killed by drone strikes, and another 10 were wounded

Photo: SOF

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces conducted a successful operation in Kursk Oblast, inflicting significant losses on enemy troops and capturing valuable equipment, the SOF press service reported.

During the operation, SOF operators eliminated two North Korean soldiers and, using drone-dropped munitions, killed seven enemy combatants while wounding 10 others.

The Ukrainian soldiers also seized critical items from enemy positions, including:

Personal protective equipment and military gear;

A DL-5 rangefinder;

A 1PN139-1 thermal sight;

An AK-12 assault rifle with a 1P87 scope;

Communication devices potentially containing data on enemy movements and plans.

Additionally, enemy documents were recovered.

The Special Operations Forces noted that the captured equipment and intelligence would provide valuable insights into the enemy’s tactics and resources.

According to The New York Times, North Korea is expected to send reinforcements to Kursk Oblastw over the next two months.

This aligns with statements by Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, who confirmed that North Korea plans to supply Russia with a new batch of KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles, artillery systems, and ammunition in 2025.