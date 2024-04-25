Ukrainians will be able to stay in Germany with expired passport – Deutsche Welle

The Berlin Senate noted that German authorities should be able to "at least somehow" establish the identity

The decision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to suspend the provision of consular services to Ukrainian men will not affect their right to stay in Germany and all the opportunities associated with it, reported a representative of the Berlin Senate at the request of the Ukrainian service of Deutsche Welle.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's decision will not change the refugee status of Ukrainian men in Germany. The main thing is that the German authorities can "at least somehow" establish the identity, he said

The representative of the Berlin Senate said that the availability of Ukrainian passports will not affect the possibility of staying in Germany and other related opportunities.

If the Ukrainian embassy or consulate refuses to issue or extend a Ukrainian citizen's passport solely based on his failure to serve in the army, then the local authorities will issue him a travel document that replaces the passport, according to the official.

At the same time, he noted, this will be done "only in exceptional cases." Persons of military age will have to prove the existence of weighty reasons.

"Such paid applications for the issuance of a German travel document are carefully examined and usually rejected," added the representative of the Berlin Senate.

