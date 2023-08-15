Ukraine not invited to G20 summit, Putin expected

Ukraine is not on the list of the countries invited to the Group of 20 summit to be held on 9-10 September in New Delhi, according to the forum’s website.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

Among the G20 permanent members, the leaders of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, as well as European commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European council President Charles Michel have been invited.

The list of invited permanent members also includes Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

In early June, Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that New Delhi did not plan to invite Ukraine to the summit, arguing that it was not a G20 member while Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was part of the group.

"The G20 is an economic forum, not a forum for geopolitical discussions," the Indian official said, adding that the G20 summit could discuss the economic consequences of the conflict, but not ways to resolve it.

In July, the meeting of the G20 economic and finance ministers in Gandhinagar, India, ended without a joint final statement as the participants failed to agree on wording condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.