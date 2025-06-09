Ukrenergo: Over 500 settlements in nine regions were left without electricity

Power outage (Photo: depositphotos)

On June 9, 508 settlements in nine regions were completely or partially without power due to adverse weather conditions. In addition, an increase in electricity consumption was recorded, Ukrenergo reports.

According to energy experts, as of 9:30 a.m., electricity consumption was 2.5% higher than on June 6.

The reason is the increase in energy consumption at the beginning of the week, as well as cloudy weather in several regions, which causes lower efficiency of household solar power plants.

Instead, on June 8, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening, energy experts noted.

"It was 3.5% higher than the maximum of the previous Sunday – June 1. The reason was the hot weather, which prompted consumers to use air conditioners," Ukrenergo reported.

Meanwhile, the country's power system continues to recover from large-scale Russian attacks. Emergency restoration work is still underway at many power facilities.

Ukrenergo urged Ukrainians to use electricity economically and to postpone the use of powerful appliances to the daytime – from 10:00 to 18:00, when the system is less loaded.

Since March 25, when the "energy truce" began , Russia has attacked energy facilities in Ukraine more than 30 times .