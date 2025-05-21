Ukraine is working to attract investment in manufacturing in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on working with partners to secure new arms supplies. The head of state told about this in his evening video address.

"The Minister of Defense of Ukraine reported on the details of work with partners for new arms supplies. We are also actively working to attract investment in production in Ukraine," Zelensky said .

The President added that production will grow, and this is a long-term guarantee of security for Ukraine.

The President also heard from military commanders on the frontline. According to him, the situation is the most tense in Donetsk region, especially in the Pokrovske direction.

The President confirmed that the Defense Forces continue active operations in Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia, as they are protecting Sumy and Kharkiv regions from the occupiers.

He noted that since the start of the Kursk operation in August, the Russian army has suffered serious losses – more than 63,000 killed and wounded. The Defense Forces also managed to significantly replenish the exchange fund.

"The more combat actions are brought to the enemy's territory, the more it protects our communities," the President emphasized .

on May 9, 2025, Umerov said that the European Union had allocated €1 billion from the excess profits from Russia's frozen assets to the Ukrainian defense industry.

On the same day, Sibig's foreign minister said that EU states had already pledged to provide Ukraine with at least 1.35 million artillery shells by the end of this year.