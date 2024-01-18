Umierov: Russia significantly surpasses us in daily artillery attacks – by 5-10 times

The Minister of Defense stated that enhancing artillery capabilities is one of Ukraine's key needs for victory

Rustem Umierov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

One of the most pressing issues currently faced by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the shortage of ammunition; the number of daily artillery attacks from the enemy may exceed tenfold, as announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov at the opening of the Artillery Coalition in Paris.

"The shortage of ammunition and the dearth of projectiles are extremely pressing issues our Armed Forces are currently grappling with. We need to find a solution to this problem together," Umierov said.

The minister emphasized that Russia significantly outpaces Ukrainian forces in daily artillery attacks. According to him, on various fronts and stages of combat, the adversary may launch 5-10 times more artillery projectiles than Ukrainian forces.

Umierov said that strengthening artillery potential is one of Ukraine's key needs for victory in the war, and it is crucial to invest resources in producing a greater quantity of ammunition.

"Ukraine is taking measures to maximize our domestic production. Our enemy – our common enemy – has been preparing for a large-scale war for years. The Kremlin's military expenditures are setting new records because Russian plans will not stop in Ukraine," the minister stated.

As reported by the Ministry of Defense, at the opening of the Artillery Coalition in Paris on January 18, the Ukrainian delegation was led by Deputy Minister Ivan Havryliuk.

Umierov did not personally participate due to a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief but addressed the gathering via video link.

