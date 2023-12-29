Ukraine's Defense Minister: Russia's vast missile stockpiles to sustain ongoing massive strikes

Ukraine's Defense Minister says Russia is once again demonstrating to the world that it has no other goal than terror, murder and genocide of Ukrainians

Rustem Umyerov (Photo: Valentina Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov believes that missile attacks on Ukraine like today's are likely to happen again, as Russia has a large stockpile of missiles, he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the Defense Minister, such massive missile attacks on Ukraine as today's could happen again.

"It is obvious that with the stockpiles of missiles that the aggressor state has, they can and will continue such attacks," Umerov emphasized.

He emphasized that Russia is once again demonstrating to the world that it has no other goal than terror, murder and genocide of Ukrainians.

"Russians have killed and wounded our citizens, destroyed our infrastructure. There will be a fair punishment for each of these crimes," the minister said.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said that Ukrainian air defense shot down 87 Russian missiles and 27 attack drones. According to preliminary data, Russian troops used 158 air attack aircraft against Ukraine. According to journalists, this massive attack on Ukraine could cost Russia $1.273 billion.

In Dnipro, a maternity hospital and a shopping center were hit, killing five people and injuring 25. In Kyiv, three people were killed and 24 injured. In Odesa, two people were killed and 15 were injured, including two children – 6 and 8 years old.

In Zaporizhzhia, 10 people were injured and a woman was killed. In Kharkiv, a man was killed and 11 people were injured. In Lviv, one person died and 15 were injured.

Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the attack on the shopping center in Dnipro and a high-rise building in Odesa – video from the field.