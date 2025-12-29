Umerov: Ukraine and the US have made significant progress in negotiations. The presidents will meet again in January
Ukraine and the US negotiating teams were able to make progress on a number of important issues related to peace in Ukraine. These include reported secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.
"The Ukrainian and U.S. teams have made significant progress in working out a peace framework, security guarantees and a sequence of further steps," he said.
The parties agreed to continue consultations in the near future and to prepare the next stages of the dialogue. In particular, another meeting of the leaders is scheduled for January 2026 in Washington.
The key condition for Ukraine to achieve a sustainable result is security guarantees.
"We are grateful to the President To Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for their constructive work and involvement," Umerov summarized.
- On December 29, the President announced that out of the 20 points of the peace plan remain unresolved two points.
- Zelensky also expressed a desire to consolidate the peace plan by referendum. But the Russian Federation does not agree to a 60-day "freeze".
