Umerov: Ukraine and the US have made significant progress in negotiations. The presidents will meet again in January

Preparations are underway for a new meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States in Washington in January 2026

Negotiations in the United States (Photo: t.me/umerov_rustem)

Ukraine and the US negotiating teams were able to make progress on a number of important issues related to peace in Ukraine. These include reported secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

"The Ukrainian and U.S. teams have made significant progress in working out a peace framework, security guarantees and a sequence of further steps," he said.

The parties agreed to continue consultations in the near future and to prepare the next stages of the dialogue. In particular, another meeting of the leaders is scheduled for January 2026 in Washington.

The key condition for Ukraine to achieve a sustainable result is security guarantees.

"We are grateful to the President To Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for their constructive work and involvement," Umerov summarized.