Umerov urges France to lift restrictions on strikes against military targets in Russia

Rustem Umerov (Photo by LIGA.net)

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a phone conversation with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu, during which he urged Paris to lift restrictions on strikes against military targets in Russia.

Umerov reported that the conversation was productive. The ministers discussed, among other things, the situation on the battlefield.

"I urged on the necessity to lift bans on hitting military targets on enemy’s territory," the head of the Defense Ministry wrote.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Umerov to prepare and provide him with a plan on how to convince Western allies to lift restrictions on striking Russia with their long-range weapons.

France supplies Ukraine with long-range SCALP missiles, which are analogous to British Storm Shadow missiles. However, countries have not given direct permission for strikes deep into Russian territory.

