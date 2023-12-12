Minister of Defense: "Dismissal" of Zaluzhnyy is promoted internally and externally

At the same time, Defense Minister Umerov emphasized that changes and rotations are normal

Photo - Umerov's Facebook

There is currently no question of "dismissing" Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny, whose topic is being "hyped" both internally and externally, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said at a press conference with his Latvian counterpart Andris Spruds.

"In this regard, there is no such question. I know it's being pumped up both internally and externally... I always joke about this issue with Valeriy Zaluzhnyy. I say: "Who's firing you this time?" I mean, I am always open in this regard," Umerov said.

He also emphasized that today he met with Zaluzhnyy to congratulate General Oleksandr Syrskyi on the Day of the Land Forces.

Umerov emphasized that there may be rotations or transfers in the military leadership, but as for Zaluzhnyy, there are no questions about "how the Russians or our enemies want to rock him."

"If they do, I will come out with this issue and tell you," the minister assured.

The Economist magazine wrote about the "terrible" relationship between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyy, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Podolyak, told LIGA.net that this is not true, and that the conflict between the president and the head of the committee "is completely excluded" because they are responsible for different things.

The GUR stated that the issue of the "conflict" between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyy is being dispersed by Russia in order to destabilize Ukraine.