Undermining Nord Stream. Lubinets asks Italy to ensure the rights of the arrested Ukrainian

Ukraine will try to gain access to the place of detention of Sergiy Kuznetsov to check the conditions and state of his health

Dmytro Lubinets (Photo: Ombudsman's Office)

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets called to ensure the rights of a Ukrainian arrested in Italy in the case of undermining the Nord Stream pipelines. The Ombudsman's post of the relevant content published on social media.

Lubinets wrote that his lawyer learned that Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the bombing of gas pipelines, is being held in a maximum security prison without proper sanitary conditions, access to dietary food, information, or contact with his family.

"Such circumstances are unacceptable and contrary to the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms," emphasized Lubinets.

He recalled that a Polish court had recently acquitted another Ukrainian citizen who had been accused under similar circumstances. In the Ombudsman's opinion, this decision confirms the lack of a proper evidence base in such charges and should be taken into account by the courts of other EU members.

Lubinets appealed to the Ombudsman of Italy and the Lazio region, Marino Fardelli, to ensure that the Ukrainian's basic rights and proper conditions of detention are respected.

He added that on November 5, representatives of the Ombudsman's Office will try to gain access to the Ukrainian's place of detention to check the conditions, health status and provide the necessary support.