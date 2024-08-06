Uneasy feeling: Su-24M navigator explains F-16 impact on Russian pilots

Ukraine has received its first F-16s (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram)

The presence of modern F-16s on the battlefield will psychologically affect the enemy bomber crews, who currently fear nothing, said Su-24M navigator and Hero of Ukraine Lieutenant Colonel Serhiy Verbytskyi in an interview with LIGA.net.

He says Russian bombers "fear absolutely nothing" now and drop bombs beyond the range of Ukrainian air defense systems.

"With modern F-16s, it should get easier. Russians won't be able to approach us as closely," he said.

Verbytskyi recalled that Russians were previously confident they couldn't be reached. "Now they'll start having thoughts like ours: 'I could be shot down.' For example, I don't know what it feels like to be certain you won't be shot down. I've never experienced that," he said.

"When you know you're going on a mission and could be killed – that feeling is very familiar to me. It's unpleasant. I don't know what it's like to work in safe conditions," the lieutenant colonel added.

Moreover, he says F-16s will help drive away Russian fighters that currently hinder Ukrainian aviation operations significantly.



