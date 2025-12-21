Unidentified gunmen open fire on a restaurant, killing 9 and wounding 10 in South Africa

South African law enforcement is looking for suspects in shooting near Johannesburg

South African police (Photo: Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the night of Sunday, December 21, a shooting took place in South Africa, causing deaths and injuries, the country's police said.

The incident took place in the town of Bekkersdal near Johannesburg, the largest city in South Africa by population.

Nine people were killed and 10 wounded.

The crime took place around 01:00 (the same time as in Ukraine) – reportedly, about 12 unidentified persons in two cars opened fire on the visitors of the legal tavern and continued to shoot at random while fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement officers are looking for the suspects.

Bekkersdal is a poor area located near some of the largest gold mines in South Africa, indicates the Guardian newspaper.