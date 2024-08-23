United States to announce new $125 million package of military aid to Ukraine – AP

The new aid package will be under the special presidential drawdown authority

HIMARS (Illustrative photo: Leszek Szymanski/EPA)

The administration of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will soon send a new package of military aid to Ukraine, reported The Associated Press with reference to unnamed American officials.

Journalists noted that the officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid had not been publicly announced. It is expected that Washington may announce a $125 million aid package on Friday, on the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day.

According to US officials, the package contains:

→ missiles for air defense systems;

→ ammunition for highly mobile artillery rocket systems (HIMARS);

→ ammunition for Javelin and some other anti-tank missiles;

→ systems and equipment for combating drones;

→ means of electronic warfare;

→ artillery shells of various calibers;

→ vehicles and other equipment.

The weapons are being provided as part of the presidential drawdown authority, which means they are taken from Pentagon stockpiles and can be delivered more quickly, the AP said.

On July 29, the United States announced a package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of up to $200 million under the PDA mechanism. Later, the Pentagon announced another package of $1.5 billion already under another program.

On August 9, the United States announced a new $125 million military aid package for Ukraine, including Stinger missiles, ammunition for HIMARS systems, artillery shells and other weapons.