Up to 30% of convicts in Ukraine can be mobilized to the Armed Forces – Ministry of Justice
20%-30% of convicts in Ukraine can be mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine if necessary, said Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Yevhen Pikalov in an interview with Ukrinform .
Currently, 8300 convicts, including 100 women, are serving in the army. Another 1000 applications are pending.
"If we talk about the potential of this initiative, according to our forecasts, about 20-30% of the total number of convicts in Ukraine can take advantage of this opportunity and defend the state," Pikalov said .
According to him, in the context of the ongoing Russian aggression, convicts can become an important reserve for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. The Ministry of Justice also considers their mobilization as a mechanism of re-socialization.
The Deputy Minister of Justice also said that the total number of convicts in Ukraine reaches 37,000. However, not all of them meet the criteria required for military service. It is about their health condition, as well as the articles under which they are serving their sentences.
"For example, persons convicted of terrorism, corruption, sex crimes, crimes against the foundations of national security cannot be mobilized. According to statistics, 57% are convicted of property crimes, 11% are convicted of drug trafficking," Pikalov emphasized.
