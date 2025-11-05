US launches intercontinental missile as part of Trump's nuclear test

Missile test (Photo: vandenberg.spaceforce.mil)

On November 5, the United States test-fired an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile. This was reported by Global Strike Command of the country's Air Force.

The missile, which is a "cornerstone of US national defense," was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 01:35 Pacific Time (11:35 Kyiv time). The test was called GT 254 .

"GT 254 is not just a launch, it is a comprehensive assessment to verify and validate the ICBM system's ability to perform its critical mission. The data collected during the test is invaluable to ensure the continued reliability and accuracy of the ICBM weapon system," said Lt. Col. Kerry Ray, 576th Flight Test Squadron commander.

The missile flew about 6,700 km to the Kwajalein Atoll Missile Defense Range in the Marshall Islands. In general, the range of the Minuteman III missile is about 9,500 km.

Dustin Harmon, commander of the 377th Test and Evaluation Group, said the test confirmed the "reliability, adaptability and modularity of the weapon system.".

The military noted that the US Air Force is modernizing its intercontinental ballistic missiles with the LGM-35A Sentinel weapon system. Therefore, maintaining the combat readiness of existing Minuteman IIIs remains a top priority.

"As we modernize the Sentinel weapon system, we must continue to maintain the readiness of the existing Minuteman III fleet. The GT 254 helps fulfill this commitment by ensuring continued accuracy and reliability," said Air Force Global Strike Command Commander Gen. S.L. Davis.