Trump orders immediate start of US nuclear weapons tests

The US President emphasized that he made the decision to conduct nuclear tests against the background of other countries' programs

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA / YURI GRIPAS)

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed the Pentagon to immediately begin testing U.S. nuclear weapons. He wrote about this in his social network Truth Social .

"Because of the testing programs of other countries, I have instructed the Ministry of War to start testing our nuclear weapons on equal terms. This process will begin immediately," he said .

Trump emphasized that the United States has "more nuclear weapons than any other country," and this was achieved, in part, by completely updating and reconstructing existing weapons during his first term in office.

"Because of the enormous destructive power, I HATED doing it, but I had no choice! Russia is in second place and China is in third place by a wide margin, but within five years it will be on the same level," he predicts .