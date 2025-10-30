Trump orders immediate start of US nuclear weapons tests
U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed the Pentagon to immediately begin testing U.S. nuclear weapons. He wrote about this in his social network Truth Social .
"Because of the testing programs of other countries, I have instructed the Ministry of War to start testing our nuclear weapons on equal terms. This process will begin immediately," he said .
Trump emphasized that the United States has "more nuclear weapons than any other country," and this was achieved, in part, by completely updating and reconstructing existing weapons during his first term in office.
"Because of the enormous destructive power, I HATED doing it, but I had no choice! Russia is in second place and China is in third place by a wide margin, but within five years it will be on the same level," he predicts .
- october 22 Russia conducted "nuclear exercises" and launched, in particular, a Yars missile at a test site on the border with the United States.
- On October 26, the Russian General Staff informed Putin that on October 21, a Burevestnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant was tested, which allegedly flew 14,000 km in 15 hours. Trump reacted to this and said that it would be better for Russia to finish the war against Ukraine.
- The CPD believes that Russia's Poseidon and Burevestnik tests are an attempt by the Kremlin to intimidate Ukraine's allies.
