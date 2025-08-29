US missiles with a range of up to 450 km could be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year – CNN
American ERAM extended-range missiles, the sale of which was recently approved by the US State Department, could be delivered to Ukraine this year. This was reported... reports CNN, citing a source familiar with the matter.
In approving the sale, the State Department reported / announced / notified / informed / said, stating that ERAM is "an example of cooperation with NATO allies to develop a powerful and scalable system that can be implemented in a short time."
"If the sale is completed as expected, the missiles, which have a range of 150-280 miles (240-450 km), could be delivered later this year," the source told the television channel.
It is noted that it is currently unknown whether any restrictions will be imposed on the use of ERAM long-range missiles.
- State Department approved the sale This includes approximately $825 million worth of aviation munitions and equipment for Ukraine. This refers to 3,350 ERAM air-to-surface missiles, and the same number of integrated GPS/INS navigation systems.
