The US approves the sale of $825 million worth of aircraft munitions and equipment to Ukraine

Up to 3,350 ERAM missiles and 3,350 navigation modules designed to counter spoofing will be purchased for Ukraine

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

The US State Department has approved a possible sale of aviation munitions and equipment to Ukraine worth about $825 million. About reported The United States Defense Cooperation Agency.

Ukraine has requested 3,350 ERAM aircraft missiles, as well as the same number of integrated GPS/INS navigation systems.

The package also includes the supply of containers for storing missiles, pylons, various components and spare parts, maintenance equipment, software, documentation, as well as personnel training, transportation and logistics.

The U.S. State Department noted that the implementation of this agreement is in Washington's foreign policy and security interests, as it strengthens Ukraine's defense potential, which is "a factor of stability and economic development in Europe."

Funding will come from contributions from Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United States' Foreign Military Financing program.

Zone 5 Technologies and CoAspire have been appointed as the main contractors.

It is emphasized that the sale will not affect the military balance in the region and will not require additional presence of American specialists in Ukraine.