US Special Representative Kellogg dismisses Zelenskyy's nuclear ambitions in case of NATO delay

The probability that Ukraine will return nuclear weapons is "somewhere between slim and none," said Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg (Photo: Sarah Silbiger/EPA)

Ukraine has virtually no chance of regaining nuclear weapons as an alternative to NATO membership, Keith Kellogg, the U.S. Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, said In an interview with Fox News Digital.

"The chance of them getting their nuclear weapons back is somewhere between slim and none. Let's be honest about it, we both know that's not going to happen," said the envoy.

He added that "rearming Ukraine with nuclear weapons is a non-starter."

"Remember, the president said we're a government of common sense. When somebody says something like that, look at the outcome or the potential. That's using your common sense," Kellogg added.

Background: