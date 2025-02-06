US Special Representative Kellogg dismisses Zelenskyy's nuclear ambitions in case of NATO delay
Ukraine has virtually no chance of regaining nuclear weapons as an alternative to NATO membership, Keith Kellogg, the U.S. Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, said In an interview with Fox News Digital.
"The chance of them getting their nuclear weapons back is somewhere between slim and none. Let's be honest about it, we both know that's not going to happen," said the envoy.
He added that "rearming Ukraine with nuclear weapons is a non-starter."
"Remember, the president said we're a government of common sense. When somebody says something like that, look at the outcome or the potential. That's using your common sense," Kellogg added.
Background:
- In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that if the process of Ukraine's admission to NATO is delayed for "years and decades" through no fault of Ukraine, then Western partners should provide Kyiv with nuclear weapons.
- In December 2024, an advisor to the 46th U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the administration had not considered returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine.
- Former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had stated that Russia seriously considered a nuclear strike, but China opposed it.