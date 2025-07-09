The United States has always helped and will continue to help – this is the country's position, the State Department spokeswoman emphasized

Tammy Bruce (Photo: US State Department)

The United States remains Ukraine's largest ally and makes sure that the country has everything it needs to confront Russia. This was stated at a briefing on July 8 by , the spokesperson for the US Department of State, Tammy Bruce.

She noted that she has already said that the suspension of military aid to Ukraine is not a new US policy, but only a standard procedure for reviewing all weapons and all aid. Bruce reminded that US President Donald Trump has been actively talking about the ongoing "total slaughter" and that it must be stopped.

"And so, in addition to the telephone alarm, we have, of course, the resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine. The president spoke openly about this without disclosing any details. The president is obviously very interested and determined in Ukraine's ability to defend itself," said a State Department spokeswoman .

She noted that Trump characterized the phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "good and strategic." He emphasized that the US has been helping and will continue to help, as the situation is "quite difficult.".

"So, once again, we have been helping them and will continue to do so. The situation is quite complicated. And this is our position. It's always been that way, and I'm glad that after last week there is some clarity," Bruce summarized .