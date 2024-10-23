US to provide Ukraine with $20 billion in additional aid

This is part of a joint support package from the G7 and the EU totaling $50 billion

US flag (Illustrative photo via Depositphotos)

The United States has agreed to provide Ukraine with an additional $20 billion in aid, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal stated that this is part of a joint support package from G7 countries and the European Union, amounting to a total of $50 billion. The funds will be sourced from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

The Prime Minister emphasized that similar decisions were made this week by the EU and the United Kingdom.

Shmyhal added that the funds from international partners would address Ukraine's most critical financial needs in 2025.

In an evening video address, Zelenskyy confirmed that the US had decided to allocate $20 billion to Ukraine.

"These funds come from frozen Russian assets—part of the G7's $50 billion package for Ukraine, aimed at strengthening our defense and resilience. This support is vital, and it is crucial to implement it within this year,' the president said.