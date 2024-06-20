US to send air defense missiles first to Ukraine, then to other countries – White House

John Kirby (Photo: ERA)

The United States will prioritize sending missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine before fulfilling orders from other countries, White House spokesman John Kirby said during a briefing, Barron's reported.

According to Kirby, the US government has made an important but challenging decision to prioritize the supply of Patriot and NASAMS missiles to Ukraine over other allies.

"We're going to reprioritize the deliveries of these exports so that those missiles rolling off the production line will now be provided to Ukraine," Kirby stated.

Earlier, President Joe Biden made a similar statement, declaring that the US would first provide Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine before supplying other countries.

