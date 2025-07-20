Yesterday and today, Ukrainians are congratulating Oleksandr Usyk on his victory in the boxing match

Oleksandr Usyk (Photo: ANDY RAIN/ERA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Minister of Defence Denys Shmyhal, Security Service of Ukraine, Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Brovdi and others congratulated Oleksandr Usyk after winning against British boxer Daniel Dubois.

"Oleksandr Usyk did it again! Absolute champion. Legend. Ours. Thank you for the strength and inspiration you give to the whole country with each of your victories. Thank you for fighting with Ukraine in your heart. Congratulations on the victory – to you, to the country, to everyone who was rooting for you," – wrote Zelensky.

Shmygal noted that the boxer's victory is an achievement for the entire country.

"Oleksandr Usyk is a three-time undisputed champion. An incredible achievement – both personally and for the entire country. Thank you for your resilience, strength, and will to win. Congratulations, champion!" congratulated / welcomed / greeted Minister of Defense.

The SBU stated that it was confident in the victory of the Ukrainian boxer.

"Congratulations to Oleksandr Usyk on his new victory in his brilliant career! We watched with admiration the duel of character, endurance, and skill. And, as expected, our Cossack again emerged victorious from the ring," – wrote at the SBU.

Usyk's example proved that the main weapon is not only strength, law enforcement officers noted.

"It's important to keep the pace, exhaust and finish off the opponent when they lose control. The SBU acts just as unexpectedly, precisely and uncompromisingly, both on the front line and deep in the enemy's rear. Thank you, Champion, for the motivation and reminder: we don't give up – we win!" – the Security Service stated.

Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko believes that Usyk showed what the strength of Ukraine is.

"Who was asking about the strength of Ukraine? Here it is – in our unyielding spirit, in our resilience, in our people – in Ukrainians! Today Oleksandr Usyk confirmed this to the whole world. Congratulations, Champion!", – stated / declared / said He.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada also congratulated Usyk. Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Usyk won the last title he was missing – the IBF belt. Now he is the undisputed world heavyweight champion. The first Ukrainian with this title. One of the few in boxing history. This wasn't just a rematch. It was an answer – strong, clean, undeniable. Every punch he landed was also a blow to those who underestimate the strength of the Ukrainian spirit. Thank you, champion!" wrote He.

Vice-speaker Olena Kondratyuk reminded / reminded me / reminded me of, that Usyk is from Crimea, and the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov expressed hope that the Russian occupiers on the peninsula would receive the same kind of blow that Usyk dealt to his opponent in the ring.

"One fine day, the Russian barbarians in Crimea will receive the same devastating blow from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Congratulations to everyone! Congratulations to Ukraine and all its friends! Glory to Ukraine!", confident / sure / certain He.

And the commander of the SBS decided to congratulate Usyk by striking the enemy.

"The night meeting ended on a high note. Congratulations, Champion! Let's go, let's solemnly... kick the worms' asses!" wrote He.

Usyk was also congratulated by the Head of the Office of the President. Andriy Yermakombudsman Dmytro Lubinetsь and others.