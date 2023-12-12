Austria and Germany fear Ukraine's EU membership to weaken the bloc – survey

According to the survey, European society is widely opposed to Turkey joining the bloc but open to Ukraine

European Council on Foreign Affairs in Brussels (Photo: EPA, OLIVIER HOSLET)

Europeans are generally open to the idea of Ukraine's accession to the EU, despite the possible costs and risks, but in Austria and Germany, there is a view that Ukraine's membership would reduce the EU's political power, The Guardian reports.

The survey results showed that Europeans are generally positive about the prospect of Ukraine's accession to the EU. The highest level of support was recorded among residents of Denmark and Poland.

At the same time, the accession of Moldova and Montenegro is supported by fewer Europeans.

The reaction to the accession of Albania, Bosnia, Georgia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Serbia to the bloc is even cooler. Turkey has "broad opposition" in this regard.

In Romania, 32% are in favor and 29% are against Ukraine's accession, in Germany 37% are in favor and 39% are against, in France 29% are in favor and 35% are against. In Austria, 52% were against Ukraine's accession.

Many Europeans saw no economic benefit from Kyiv's membership in the EU. While 43% of respondents in Poland and 37% in Romania saw a positive impact on the EU economy, 54% in Denmark and 46% in Austria foresaw significant costs.

There were also concerns about the impact of enlargement on the EU's political power in the world. Poland and Denmark were the most optimistic in this regard, with 43% and 35% of citizens believing that Ukraine's accession would have a positive impact.

However, in Austria (42%) and Germany (32%), the most widespread opinion was that Ukraine's membership would reduce the EU's political power in the world, while respondents in France and Romania were equally divided on this issue.

Ukraine acquired the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union in 2022. At the same time, the European Commission provided Ukraine with an action plan that must be implemented in order to start negotiations on joining the EU.

On November 8, the European Commission recommended starting negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on joining the bloc.

On December 11, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba met with his Hungarian colleague Peter Sijarto for the first time since the beginning of the Great War. Kuleba said that at the summit of the European Council, which will be held on December 14–15, Western leaders will consider four issues related to Ukraine and its European integration.

President Zelenskyy met and spoke briefly with Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán in the guest box of the Parliament of Argentina.