Zelenskyy: All details agreed upon for ATACMS delivery to Ukraine

Ukraine has previously received ATACMS from the U.S. but with a range of up to 165 kilometers

ATACMS launch (Photo: Tara Hutcheson/USAASC)

Ukraine and the U.S. have reached final agreements on the delivery of long-range ATACMS missiles, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

After a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working with American partners to improve the capabilities of the Armed Forces.

He named four key priorities in this matter: air defense, modern artillery, long-range capabilities, and the earliest possible arrival of American aid packages.

"And today's result is that all the details of the ATACMS agreement for Ukraine have been finalized. Thank you, Mr. President! Thank you, Congress! Thank you, America!" said Zelenskyy.

In addition, as the head of state noted, the Ukrainian and American teams have begun work on a bilateral security agreement.

"We can make our agreement truly exemplary and not only bring more security to our people, but also help the whole of European history move in the right and only peaceful direction," the president said.

Zelenskyy reported on a meeting with a delegation of congressmen from both parties who arrived in Ukraine. In particular, at the meeting they discussed how to make this year productive for Ukraine and the entire coalition of "defenders of the international order."

With the congressmen and Biden, they discussed the preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, the format and formula of which should become a success story for Ukraine and the world majority, Zelenskyy added.



Read also: Politico: U.S. to send larger aid package with armored vehicles to Ukraine