EU approves €5 billion for military aid to Ukraine for 2024 – Borrell

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, welcomed this decision

Dmytro Kuleba and Josep Borrell (Photo: EPA)

The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union supported an increase of the European Peace Facility by €5 billion, which finances the supply of weapons to Ukraine, as was stated by the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

"The message is clear: we will support Ukraine with whatever it takes to prevail," he wrote.

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, expects a final decision to be made at the next meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

"This is yet another powerful and timely demonstration of European unity and determination in achieving our common victory," he wrote.

The Financial Times reported on March 12 that an agreement was reached through a compromise that priority would be given to weapons produced in the EU, with the possibility of their purchase in third countries in extreme cases.

Read also: US announces $300 million in military aid to Ukraine: artillery ammunition and HIMARS