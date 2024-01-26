Russia to fight until it sees results of US elections, State Department believes

James O'Brien (Photo: State Department)

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien believes that Russia will continue to fight against Ukraine until it sees the results of the presidential elections in the United States, reports the Voice of America.

Therefore, O'Brien expects the coming months to be tense and notes that winter in war is always "hard and brutal."

"Ukrainians continue to choose democracy, justice and the European future, just as they did it twice on the Maidan, and as it is now happening every day on the front lines of the fight against Russia," he said.

Regarding the financing of Ukraine's needs on the way to victory in the war, O'Brien added that "a powerful international coalition is helping Ukraine, although Kyiv alone finances two-thirds of the war's needs with domestic resources."

With more than 50% of the vote counted, 45th US President Donald Trump leads with 54.4% of the vote in the New Hampshire Republican primary.

He previously won in Iowa State.

After winning the first presidential caucuses in Iowa, Trump mentioned Ukraine. He once again emphasized that he would "very quickly" stop the war if he could lead the United States, as he "knows very well" Russia's Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.