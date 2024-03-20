Five dead in Kharkiv as rescuers pull people from rubble after Russian strike: new photos

The number of casualties from the missile strike has risen to seven

Consequences of the strike on Kharkiv (Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration)

In Kharkiv, the number of people killed in a Russian missile strike on the afternoon of March 20 has risen to four, as was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

The number of injured has risen to seven people.

Six people have been hospitalized, and another person refused medical treatment.

Rescuers are continuing to pull people from the rubble.

UPDATED at 5:27 PM. City Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that rescuers have retrieved the body of a fifth victim.

It was previously reported that the occupiers struck a printing house and a workshop that produced furniture and paint products. A serious fire broke out and an eight-story building was damaged.

