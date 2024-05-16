Greek Defense Ministry denies secret supply of 250 containers of ammunition to Ukraine

Greek Defense Minister Dendias says his country is not secretly supplying weapons to Ukraine and that Athens is not hiding who it is supplying weapons to

Nikos Dendias (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA)

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias has denied secretly supplying Ukraine with 250 containers of weapons, according to the Greek publication Ekathimerini, making the statement during a speech in the country's parliament.

The Greek publication Efimeritha ton Syntakton recently reported an alleged secret transfer of unspecified ammunition from Athens to Ukraine. According to the report, the original plan was to transship the weapons through the port of Thessaloniki, but this did not happen.

The Greek defense minister denied the accuracy of the information.

"There is no arms transfer to Ukraine. We have not hidden to whom and what we are selling in the framework of the country’s international agreements. We sell obsolete material to the Czech Republic and the US while saving resources, given that the destruction of this material alone would exceed 100 million euros," Dendias told one of the country's MPs during debates in the Greek parliament.

As noted in Ekathimerini, the country's weapons may be secretly transported by rail through Romania in special containers, two of which departed a few days ago from the Kato Gefyra station in Greece.

Meanwhile, the media recalled that Greece has officially supplied weapons and ammunition to Ukraine over the past two years. Athens has also provided, either directly or through sales, 155mm and 203mm caliber guns and a large amount of ammunition to the Ukrainian Defense Forces as part of the Czech initiative.

