Russia targets military airfield in Poltava region

Explosions were heard in the city of Myrhorod in the Poltava region, where a military airfield is located, as the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile threat, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported.

At around 09:00 am Kyiv time, explosions were heard in the Myrhorod community, and a couple of minutes later, the Air Force Command warned of a missile threat.

Myrhorod hosts a military airfield, one of the priority targets for Russians as those are used by the Ukrainian military to launch long-range missiles.

It was not immediately confirmed whether there were any strikes in the Poltava region or whether Ukrainian air defence was operating.

Earlier, Russians hit the Kremenchuk oil refinery, the biggest in Ukraine, causing a fire.

