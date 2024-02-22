"There's still plenty of room at sea": ZSU showcase graveyard of Russian fleet – map
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have transformed the Black Sea into a graveyard for the Russian fleet by destroying 13 Russian ships, according to the Centre for Strategic Communications StratCom.
"The Black Sea has become a graveyard for the Russian fleet," the military stated.
The StratCom has gathered information on the approximate locations of the sinking and damage of the occupiers' ships.
The map shows where 13 ships were sunk and 22 were damaged.
"There's still plenty of room at sea," the military said.
