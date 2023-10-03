The head of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, spoke about the Alliance's actions in the event of a "major conflict" with Russia during the Warsaw Security Forum, Ukrinform reports.

NATO understands the need for more combat-capable soldiers, and therefore a decision was made to increase the number of rapid reaction forces to 300,000 soldiers, he stated.

"300,000 troops is the number that should be sufficient for the Alliance in the event of a major conflict with Russia," Bauer explained.

He noted that the deployment of air defense means also the destruction of missile systems on Russian territory.

"You can do two things. You can wait for the missiles to come to you and then shoot them down. That would require a lot of missiles, as we're seeing in Ukraine. Or you use the missiles to destroy the systems from which the Russians are launching those missiles at you," said the admiral.

On September 28, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed the issue of strengthening air defense.

NATO will deploy AWACS aircraft in Lithuania to monitor Russian military activity.

Earlier, Stoltenberg called on the world to prepare for a long war between Russia and Ukraine.

