Russia strikes Odesa with missiles: four killed, including a child

Russia strikes Odesa with missiles: four killed, including a childsupplemented
Tetiana Lanchukovska
News editor at LIGA.net
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
On the evening of April 10, an explosion was heard in Odesa, reported a correspondent for LIGA.net.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of using ballistic weapons for the southern regions.
At 18:19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a missile headed towards Odesa. At 18:20, a LIGA.net journalist reported an explosion. At 18:30, another explosion was heard in the city.
The First Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Kharlov, stated in a television broadcast that two civilians were injured and undergoing life-saving treatment due to the attack.
Since the start of the day, the occupiers have launched nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles at the Odesa Oblast, not all of which were intercepted. According to Kharlov, two civilians were injured in the morning attack.
UPDATED AT 19:38. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported that as a result of the Russian missile attack on the Odesa Raion, four people were killed, including a child – a 10-year-old girl. Seven other people were injured, and one man is in serious condition, his lower limbs were amputated.
According to preliminary information, the Russians were using Iskander-M missiles, Kiper said. In the Odesa Raion, transportation infrastructure and nearby trucks were damaged.
