Russia strikes Odesa with missiles: four killed, including a child

The strikes were carried out with Iskander-M missiles, according to preliminary information

Odesa (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the evening of April 10, an explosion was heard in Odesa, reported a correspondent for LIGA.net.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of using ballistic weapons for the southern regions.

18:19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine 18:20, a LIGA.net journalist reported an explosion. At 18:30, another explosion was heard in the city.



The First Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Kharlov, stated in a television broadcast that two civilians were injured and undergoing life-saving treatment due to the attack.



Since the start of the day, the occupiers have launched nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles at the Odesa Oblast, not all of which were intercepted. According to Kharlov, two civilians were injured in the morning attack.



UPDATED AT 19:38. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper



