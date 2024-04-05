Explosions heard in Odesa as Russia launches Kh-59 missile at city

Photo: Facebook of the Odesa Opera

Explosions were heard in Odesa during an air raid alert, sources told LIGA.net.

The Air Force warned of the movement of a Russian Kh-59 air-to-surface missile.

At 20:30, an air raid alert was declared in the oblast.

At 20:58, the Air Force reported that a Russian Kh-59 was approaching Odesa from the sea.

At 21:00, a series of explosions were heard in the city, sources told LIGA.net.

At 21:15, the all-clear was given.

REFERENCE. The Kh-59 (the Kh-59MK2 modification) air-to-surface missile with a range of up to 280 km is one of the weapons most frequently used by Russian Aerospace Forces to strike military and civilian targets in Ukraine. The regions that suffer the most from using such weapons are Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

