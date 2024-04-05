Russian invaders carried out a massive rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia, causing casualties and injuries, according to the main regional department of the National Police and the regional military administration.

Law enforcement officials reported that on April 5, the Russians launched two separate missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia. The first attack consisted of three missiles in the afternoon, followed shortly afterward by a second attack with two more missiles.

The National Police said that the missiles launched by the occupiers damaged civilian infrastructure and nearby buildings, shops, pharmacies, eateries, and vehicles with their blast waves and debris.

Police officers, rescuers, paramedics, and other city services are working at the impact sites.

Law enforcement officers opened a criminal case on the violation of the laws and customs of war, with a maximum punishment of up to 12 years.

Three people were killed, and 19 were injured in the attack, which targeted a residential area of Zaporizhzhia, according to the regional administration.

Four of the injured are in critical condition and receiving necessary medical care in hospitals, the regional administration wrote.

During the rocket attack, Olha Zvonaryova, Ukrinform's correspondent, was injured. She sustained a leg wound and is currently undergoing surgery.

During the second strike in the city, a TSN journalist was injured, as reported by television channel 1+1.

At 19:45, it was updated that 20 people, including at least one child, were injured in Zaporizhzhia, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Photo: Zaporizhia Oblast police

Photo: Zaporizhia Oblast police

Photo: Zaporizhia Oblast police

Photo: Zaporizhia Oblast police

Photo: Zaporizhia Oblast police

