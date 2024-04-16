Zelenskyy's office announces security agreement with Norway

The document will be signed as soon as possible, the Ukrainian presidency reported

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Espen Barth Eide (Photo: OP)

Ukraine and Norway have completed bilateral negotiations on the conclusion of an agreement on security cooperation, reported the President's Office following the meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide.

The leaders of the two states will sign the document at the nearest opportunity.

At the meeting, Zelenskyy informed the Norwegian top diplomat about the current security situation in Ukraine, in particular about the increase in Russia's massive missile attacks on critical infrastructure.

The parties separately discussed the situation in the field of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense of Ukraine, and also exchanged opinions on possible ways of expanding assistance from Norway in this matter.

President Zelenkyy thanked the Norwegian side for military and humanitarian aid in the amount of about $7.1 billion, which Ukraine receives within the framework of the Nansen programme for 2023-2027.

On January 12, a security agreement was concluded between President Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On February 16, such an agreement was signed by the head of the Ukrainian state and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

On February 17, Zelenskyy signed an agreement with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

On April 3, Zelenskyy signed an agreement on security cooperation with Finland.

On April 11, Ukraine signed a security agreement with Latvia.