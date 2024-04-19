Pentagon promises to transfer arms to Ukraine immediately after Congress votes

Patrick S. Ryder (Photo: Pentagon)

The Pentagon is ready to quickly send military aid to Ukraine as soon as American lawmakers vote on the relevant bill, said US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick S. Ryder, as reported by Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh.

"As we've done in the past, we can move within days... The package would likely include things like air defense and artillery capabilities," Ryder said.

At the same time, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would quickly pass the Ukraine aid bill and send it immediately to President Joe Biden for his signature.

He expressed hope that the House of Representatives would not delay the adoption of the bill, as "delay has cost the US and our allies dearly."

Earlier on April 19, the House of Representatives approved a bill on aid to Ukraine in a procedural vote. The final vote in the House will take place on April 20.

