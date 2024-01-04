Poland sees Russian missile entering airspace as provocation in light of Tusk's return

Kremlin is aware that a new government has come to office in Poland, which has not been in power for eight years, National Security Bureau head said

Jacek Siewiera (Photo: EPA/PAWEL SUPERNAK)

The head of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, did not rule out that the flight of a Russian missile into the territory of the country during the massive attack on Ukraine on December 29 was a provocation, he said in an interview with the TVN 24 channel.

Poland has enough data to confirm that the missile was launched by the Russians.

"It was visible on our radar stations, and it left the territory of Poland," Siewiera said.

The official noted that the trajectory of the flight indicated that the missile would leave the territory of Poland.

When asked if he considered the incident a provocation by the Russians, Siewiera replied that he could not rule it out.

"Allies do not rule this out either. The Kremlin administration is aware that today, at a very difficult moment in Poland, power is passing to an administration that has not been in power for eight years," concluded the head of the National Security Bureau.

On December 29, Poland increased the level of combat capability of air defense after the detection of an unknown object in the country's airspace during the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine in the morning of December 29. Informed sources told Polish media that it could be a Russian X-101 or X-22 missile. According to their data, the missile crossed the territory of Poland for three minutes and moved away from the border at a distance of about 30 km.

Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the violation of Polish airspace during Russia's missile attack on Ukraine.

Overnight on December 28-29, Russia terrorized Ukraine with cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions rang out in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Konotop, Zaporizhzhya, and Cherkasy. Air defense forces shot down 114 targets out of 158.