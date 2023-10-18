Foreign components found in Russian X-101 missiles, Shahed-136 drones, Ukraine says

Russian X-101 missiles and Shahed-136 kamikaze drones used to attack Ukraine still contain foreign components despite a slew of sanctions aimed at preventing Moscow from getting them, according to Ukraine.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

Andriy Yerman, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, on Wednesday posted photos of components that Ukrainian experts had found in Russian missiles and drones that fell in Ukraine.

"We are working with our partners so that it will be impossible to supply them [components] to Russia in the future," Mr Yermak wrote.

Moscow has found ways to circumvent numerous sanctions on Western goods used in the defence industry, including by re-exporting them through third countries such as China, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, and the United Arab Emirates, US and European officials have said.

The Yermak-McFaul expert group on Russian sanctions, led by the head of the Ukrainian presidential office and the US former ambassador to Moscow, found out most of the legal entities and individuals involved in the production of Russian Lancet kamikaze drones are not subject to sanctions.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.