Russia is accelerating the training of junior officers due to a shortage, says Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, noting a rapid depletion of lieutenants

The Russian military leadership aims to scale up the training of junior lieutenants and reduce the duration of corresponding courses due to significant losses among the junior officer ranks of the Russian occupation army during the war against Ukraine, as reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR MO).se.

According to intelligence sources, Moscow's decision is a response to serious casualties suffered by the junior officer ranks of the Russian occupation army during the war in Ukraine.

The HUR MO noted that those who undergo accelerated training and receive their initial officer ranks are immediately deployed to the front lines.

Additionally, to sustain intense combat operations in 2024, the Russian military leadership seeks to enhance the combat readiness of assault units. As part of this effort, men from the occupied territories of Ukraine are being drafted into these units, according to the HUR MO.

Intelligence reports also indicate that among the plans for 2024, the Russian army aims to prepare special forces groups for conducting subversive attacks and provocations in the territories of free Ukrainian regions in the south.

