Top German politician: Europe cannot replace US assistance to Ukraine

The leader of Germany's Green Party, Omid Nouripour, has declared that his country and Europe cannot fill the void if the US discontinues its assistance to Ukraine. He conveyed this message in an interview with a German press agency, as quoted by N-TV.

According to him, the United States plays a central role in supporting Ukraine from the Western perspective.

"Germany and the EU won't be able to reconcile with the loss of American support. Simply compensating for what the Americans have achieved so far is hardly possible, both materially and financially," said Nouripour.

Simultaneously, he noted that if US assistance ceases, Europe will have to bolster its support for Ukraine.

The US Congress has failed to reach an agreement on providing additional funding for military aid to Ukraine by the end of the year.

Now, the Biden administration hopes that Congress will approve aid for Ukraine in early January 2024.

The US has announced an additional $250 million in military aid to Ukraine. This marks the final package for this year.

