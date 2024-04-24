Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov detained in Russia with help of Ukrainian intelligence – source

On April 23, Russia reported that Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov was sent to pretrial detention

Timur Ivanov (Photo: EPA)

Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, Timur Ivanov, was detained on suspicion of corruption as a result of the actions of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), according to a source in the special services, who spoke with LIGA.net.

In March 2024, a unit of active measures of the HUR conducted a cyber attack, which resulted in access being gained to confidential information and official documents belonging to Ivanov, the source reported.

After this story became known in "wider circles," an investigation was launched against Ivanov – he is suspected of corruption.

