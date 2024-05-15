US announces additional $2 billion aid for Ukraine

Antony Blinken (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

The United States will provide an additional $2 billion in financial and military aid to Ukraine, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a briefing in Kyiv with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"We have additional assistance that is on its way. In fact, some of it has already arrived. But I want to add to that by announcing that we will provide an additional $2 billion in financial and military assistance to Ukraine," Blinken said.



This aid package will include the creation of a first-of-its-kind defense industry fund, he said.



He stated that the fund will work to expedite the delivery of necessary weapons to the Defense Forces, invest in Ukraine's defense industry, and procure weapons for the country from other nations.



The United States is trying to speed up the process of supplying Ukrainian fighters with ammunition, armored vehicles and anti-aircraft missiles.



The top priority now is to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems, Blinken emphasized.



"We are focused in our discussions on the details of what we are doing to find and deliver more air defense systems to Ukraine. I can say that this is a priority for us," the US Secretary of State said.

Read also: Blinken on Defense Forces' strikes outside Ukraine: They decide how to fight