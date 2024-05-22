US says Palestinian statehood requires negotiations – CNN

President Joe Biden supports the existence of two separate states – Palestine and Israel – but believes it requires diplomatic negotiations between the countries

Illustrative photo: TINO ROMANO / EPA

Washington opposed the unilateral decision by Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognize Palestinian statehood. The administration of US President Joe Biden believes that such a decision should be made through diplomatic negotiations, an unnamed spokesman for the US National Security Council said in a comment to CNN.

As the White House representative noted, Biden supports the existence of independent Palestinian and Israeli states and has maintained this view "throughout his career."

However, according to the US President, the Palestinian state should be established through direct negotiations between the parties involved in the Arab-Israeli conflict, not through unilateral recognition.

Recently, Biden also stated that the creation of two separate states is "the only solution where two people live in peace, security, and dignity."

