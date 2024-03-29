Bodies of 121 fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine

After identification, the bodies will be handed over to the families for burial, the Coordination Headquarters reported

Illustrative photo: Koordshtab

The Ukrainian side managed to return the bodies of 121 fallen soldiers to the controlled territory, reported the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

According to the Coordination Staff, Ukraine managed to repatriate 12 bodies of Ukrainian defenders who fought on the Luhansk axis, 107 fallen soldiers from the Donetsk axis and two soldiers from the Zaporizhzhya axis.

The repatriated bodies and remains will be transported to state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts will identify the victims.

After identification, the bodies of the soldiers will be handed over to their families for burial.

The deceased were returned thanks to the cooperation of the Coordination Headquarters with the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons in Special Circumstances and other representatives of the security and defense sector agencies.

On February 25, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time announced the losses of the Ukrainian military in killed – 31,000 . He did not announce the number of wounded and missing Ukrainian soldiers.

On March 1, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that 2,800 bodies and fragments of Ukrainian soldiers have been identified so far, and the search for their relatives continues.

On March 15, the bodies of 100 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine.