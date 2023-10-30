Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles, targets ‘infrastructure facility’

updated

An explosion was heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine, on Monday morning, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported as the Ukrainian Air Force Command warned of a missile strike.

After the air raid alert was declared in the Zaporizhzhia region, the military warned of a threat of a ballistic missile strike.

Unverified reports suggested Iskander-M ballistic missiles had been launched from the Russian-annexed Crimea.

Yurii Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, later confirmed that a ballistic missile had destroyed a social infrastructure facility in the Zaporizhzhia district, and rescuers were working.

No casualties have so far been confirmed, Mr Malashko added.

Earlier on Monday, Russia launched a missile attack on the Odesa region, in southern Ukraine, in a yet another attempt at destroying Ukraine’s grain and port infrastructure.

