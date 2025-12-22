Vance is not confident that peace will be achieved in the war between Russia and Ukraine: Territory issue is delaying everything
Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance said that despite some progress in the negotiation process, he is not confident that a peaceful settlement of the Russian war against Ukraine will be achieved. В interview UnHerd, he cited territorial issues as the reason for the delay in the process.
"We will continue negotiations. And I think we have made progress, but sitting here today, I would not be confident that we will reach a peaceful settlement. I think there is a high probability that we will, I think there is a high probability that we will not," he said.
Vance said that the Russian side really wants "territorial control over Donbas". The Ukrainian side, he said, considers this a serious security issue.
"The Ukrainians understandably see this as a serious security issue, [even] when they privately acknowledge that they will probably lose Donbas eventually – but, you know, eventually: it could be 12 months, it could be longer. So this territorial concession is a significant delay in the negotiations – a terrible territorial concession, I would say," Vance added.
- on December 20, the head of the Ukrainian delegation and secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, said that the day before Ukraine, the United States, and European partners negotiated in America regarding a peace plan. Subsequently, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's special representative Kirill Dmitriev traveled to the United States.
- After talks with the Russians, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff saidthat the Russian Federation allegedly seeks peace.
