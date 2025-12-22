JD Vance (Photo: ERA / Tolga Akmen)

Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance said that despite some progress in the negotiation process, he is not confident that a peaceful settlement of the Russian war against Ukraine will be achieved. В interview UnHerd, he cited territorial issues as the reason for the delay in the process.

"We will continue negotiations. And I think we have made progress, but sitting here today, I would not be confident that we will reach a peaceful settlement. I think there is a high probability that we will, I think there is a high probability that we will not," he said.

Vance said that the Russian side really wants "territorial control over Donbas". The Ukrainian side, he said, considers this a serious security issue.

"The Ukrainians understandably see this as a serious security issue, [even] when they privately acknowledge that they will probably lose Donbas eventually – but, you know, eventually: it could be 12 months, it could be longer. So this territorial concession is a significant delay in the negotiations – a terrible territorial concession, I would say," Vance added.